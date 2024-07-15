Spain became the biggest winner of the Euro Cup with the title won last Sunday against England. The final of the tournament, in Berlin, left the Spaniards as champions in the last minutes, winning 2-1.

As expected, the reception for the national team in their country was anything but restrained. Thousands of people took to the streets of Madrid to celebrate the title after 12 years of not being crowned European champions. These celebrations have left images that will surely become part of the history of Spanish football.

Spain’s celebration

Álvaro Morata, captain and forward of the winning team, was in charge of introducing the players on the main stage set up for the celebration with the public. When introducing the second player, he defined him as the best right back in the world and left a message for one of the rivals they beat to win the title. “Where is Musiala?” he asked, expecting the public to follow him.

At that moment, Dani Carvajal entered the pitch, shirtless and visibly elated, amid the excitement of the crowd, who took him as one of the figures and pillars of this Spanish team. This moment joins many others that have come out in the middle of the Spanish celebrations for the title. In one video, for example, the players are seen singing slogans about the island of Gibraltar.

The euphoria of the Spaniards over the title was evident in the number of people who filled the streets of Madrid to welcome the players who, after some protocol, were able to share their achievement with the public.