The group stage of Euro 2024 has come to an end and we not only know the 16 teams classified for the round of 16, but also the pairing table between now and the grand final on July 14.
Spain finished first in Group B after collecting all the points, the only team to have done so in this Euro Cup, and will be playing in the side of the draw where most of the favourites are. The road to the final in Berlin will not be exactly easy.
The first rival will be the Georgia team in the round of 16. The Georgians are making history in their first participation as a country in a European Championship. After achieving an incredible victory against Portugal, they qualified as third in group F. The match will be on Sunday at 9:00 p.m. in Cologne.
If Spain wins this tie, they will face the winner of Germany vs Denmark in the quarter-finals. According to the predictions, the Germans should be the winners in the round of 16, which would mean that two teams that, a priori, were the favourites would face each other.
If they overcome the quarterfinals against Germany (or Denmark), Spain’s path would continue to be difficult. Assuming that both Portugal and France win in their respective round of 16 ties, both would meet in the quarterfinals and from there Spain’s rival would emerge.
Therefore, La Roja would face France or Portugal for a place in the final. And in that final, in theory England or Italy should wait, since on paper they are the two big favorites on that side of the draw, although we must not rule out teams like the Netherlands or Austria, which gave the surprise by coming first in their group. cluster.
Equality is maximum on the Spanish side of the draw and anything can happen in some crosses where only winning matters.
