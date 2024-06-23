Germany and Switzerland draw 1-1 in the match valid for the third and final day of Group A of Euro 2024. The Germans finish first in the group with 7 points, the Swiss are second with 5 and advance to the round of 16, with a good chance of meeting Italy. In the other match, Hungary beat Scotland 1-0 with Csoboth’s goal in the 100th minute: the last-gasp goal gives the Hungarians third place with 3 points and with the hope of entering the round of 16 as one of the 4 best third. Tournament over for Scotland, last with 1.

Against Germany in a reshuffled lineup, given the qualification already achieved after 2 days, Switzerland came close to scoring with a goal from Ndoye, who scored in the 28th minute with a splendid volley from Freuler’s cross, in an action entirely by Bologna .

Germany is pushing for a draw which would be worth first place. Mannschaft became dangerous at the start of the second half with Musiala (50′) and Kroos (55′) but did not break through. In the 70th minute the equalizer seemed to be a done deal, but the ball kicked by Kimmich was providentially blocked by Akanji. In the 92nd minute the home team scored the goal: Fuellkrug scored it with a perfect header. Germany is first in the group, Switzerland is second and is preparing to face the second team in Group B: it could be Italy.