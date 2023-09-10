Rome – Luciano Spalletti’s adventure as coach of the Italian national football team begins with a draw. At the National Arena in Skopje the Azzurri did not go beyond a 1-1 draw with North Macedonia, in the match valid for the third day of the qualifying group for the next European Championships. After the defeat on the debut against England and the victory against Malta (Roberto Mancini was still at the helm), now comes the first draw with the Certaldo coach fresh from winning the Scudetto with Napoli. Italy and Macedonia (one more match played) thus both rise to 4 points in the standings behind England and Ukraine, on 13 and 7 points respectively but they took the field two and one times more than Spalletti’s men.

The script of the match is clear from the start: the Azzurri command the operations, the Macedonians remain waiting to try to strike on the restart. After less than three minutes he comes rightly Barella’s goal was disallowed for clear offside, then in the quarter of an hour from a Dimarco corner it was Cristante who found the aerial deflection which went just wide. In the 19th minute, Macedonia’s response came on the counterattack after a ball lost by Politano, with Aliovski running to the left and crossing to the far post for Musliu, who was inaccurate in his header from an inviting position.

Italy is not scared and returns to attack on the other front, coming close to taking the lead first with Tonali who hits the post with his left foot after Barella’s deep throw, then again with Cristante who, from another corner from Dimarco, deflects the volley with his right foot and finds the response with his foot from Dimitrievski. At the end of the first half another chance for Spalletti’s men: Immobile finds space in the area and touches it backwards, Politano fires a sure shot with his left foot but finds Aliovski in the path.

For the Italian advantage we have to wait for the start of the second halfIn fact, just over a minute passes and the new Italian captain Immobile breaks the deadlock, heading Barella’s shot blocked by the crossbar. Despite the early goal, Italy struggled to create interesting opportunities like in the first half, while Macedonia little by little tried to come out and in the 67th minute came within centimeters of equalizing with a shot from outside by Elmas.

The hosts made it 1-1 in the 81st minute with a nice free kick from Bardhi, which surprises Donnarumma at his post and puts everything back into balance. In the final, the Azzurri tried everything to go after the winning goal, but the final attacks did not lead to the desired results.