Stuttgart is experiencing a very exciting and tense match in the quarter-finals of the Eurocup. Spain wants to eliminate one of the big favorites and has already taken a very important step, Germany needs a facelift to recover.

The first half was a game of hard play, with little precision and more approaches than clear scoring chances. The game started at a frenetic pace, but it flattened out as the minutes passed in front of a stadium that was asking for more.

Germany vs. Spain, Euro 2024 Photo:efe Share

But the young people of Spain They were the ones who broke the game open and put La Roja ahead, who dream of returning to the semi-finals of Euro 2024 to continue in the race for the coveted title.

The match started with a great play by Lamine Yamal, who went down the wing and assisted Dani Olmo, The midfielder came unmarked through the centre and fired a shot just wide to beat Manuel Neuer and make it 1-0.

