Stuttgart is experiencing a very exciting and tense match in the quarter-finals of the Eurocup. Spain wants to eliminate one of the big favorites and has already taken a very important step, Germany needs a facelift to recover.
The first half was a game of hard play, with little precision and more approaches than clear scoring chances. The game started at a frenetic pace, but it flattened out as the minutes passed in front of a stadium that was asking for more.
But the young people of Spain They were the ones who broke the game open and put La Roja ahead, who dream of returning to the semi-finals of Euro 2024 to continue in the race for the coveted title.
The match started with a great play by Lamine Yamal, who went down the wing and assisted Dani Olmo, The midfielder came unmarked through the centre and fired a shot just wide to beat Manuel Neuer and make it 1-0.
