They have been announced the Spain-Italy lineups, match valid for the second day of group B of Euro 2024, on the pitch at 9pm at the Veltins Arena in Gelsenkirchen. Spalletti confirms the same 11 who beat Albania: Chiesa, Frattesi and Pellegrini behind Scamacca. De La Fuente makes only one change compared to his debut, choosing Laporte in defense (muscle problems for Nacho). Up front there is the Yamal-Morata-Williams trident. These are the starting 11.

ITALY (4-2-3-1): Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Calafiori, Bastoni, Dimarco; Jorginho, Barella; Chiesa, Frattesi, Pellegrini; Scamacca. Ct. Spalletti.

SPAIN (4-3-3): Unai Simon; Carvajal, LeNormand, Laporte, Cucurella; Pedri, Rodri, Fabian Ruiz; Yamal, Morata, Nico Williams. Ct. De La Fuente.