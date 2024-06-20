Spain beat Italy 1-0 in the match valid for the second day of Group B of Euro 2024. The Iberians prevailed thanks to Calafiori’s own goal (55′). The success allows the Red Furies to climb to 6 points and qualify for the round of 16 with one match to spare. Italy will have to qualify on Monday 24 June in the match against Croatia in Leipzig: a draw will be enough for the national team. In the group, coach Spalletti’s Azzurri have 3 points. Croatia and Albania are at 1.

The match

An immediate thrill for the Azzurri with Williams’ lunge on the left and the cross in the middle where Pedri stands out and forces Donnarumma to intervene to push the ball over the crossbar. In the 7th minute, problems for Pellegrini after a sliding tackle by Pedri: the Italian medical staff enters the field, shortly after the Roma captain returns to the field. In the 9th minute, a great chance for the ‘red furies’: Morata’s cross from the left, perfect for Nico Williams’ header which he sends wide from a very good position. In the 13th minute Italy’s first offensive action, on the restart: Dimarco’s cross is too low, the ball is intercepted before it reaches Scamacca’s feet in the centre.

In the quarter of an hour yellow for Donnarumma for protests. In the 21st minute there was a potential opportunity for Italy but Dimarco’s low shot towards the center was slightly too far back. In the 24th minute an opportunity for Morata: Yamal’s progression is extraordinary as he goes around Dimarco and penetrates centrally, managing to serve the former Juve player who shoots with his right foot: Donnarumma blocks on the way out. In the 25th minute, the third decisive intervention by the Italian goalkeeper who, this time, flies over Fabian Ruiz’s left-footed shot from distance and deflects it for a corner. Spain always dominates the game and the Azzurri are forced to defend very low.

In the 37th minute, Spain tries a dead ball scheme: a pass far from goal to Fabian who stops and shoots, but shoots well over the top. In the 41st minute another attempt by Fabian with Donnarumma doing well to block the shot. In the 45th minute, with just a few passes, Italy finally comes forward, but Chiesa decides to go personally and shoots with his right foot from a tight angle: the ball goes wide of the target. After two minutes of injury time, a first half in which Spain’s superiority was evident ended. The Azzurri appear in the second half with Cristante and Cambiaso in place of Jorginho and Frattesi and after a few seconds the Roma player gets a yellow card for a harsh challenge on Rodri.

In the 6th minute, good play by Scamacca who turns and goes alone on the restart: on 20 meters he reads Chiesa’s insertion and tries to serve him, on the way out Unai Simon takes the ball. In the 7th minute Cucurella inserts it on the left and passes it into the middle for Pedri who, from the edge of the small area, finishes wide. In the 9th minute Pedri also tries from long range: Donnarumma blocks in two stages. In the 10th minute coach De La Fuente’s national team deservedly took the lead: cross from the left by Nico Williams, Donnarumma deflects it over Calafiori who involuntarily sends it into his own goal.

In the 13th minute Spain are still in charge: Morata concludes from 20 metres, Donnarumma lifts a corner kick. Le Normard’s header arrives on the corner, blocked by Calafiori, with Cambiaso clearing it almost on the line. In the quarter of an hour Yamal tries a curling shot with the ball coming out just a bit. At 19′ another double change by Spalletti with Scamacca and Chiesa out, Retegui and Zaccagni in. In the 21st minute Italy was finally dangerous. High recovery by Cristante who then keeps the ball in the field and from the right puts an interesting ball to the near post, Retegui misses the appointment with the ball to strike.

In the 26th minute, great action by Nico Williams: he comes back on the right and shoots from outside the area to the far post, but the crossbar denies him the goal. Immediately afterwards double change for De La Fuente who removes Pedri and Yamal to make room for Baena and Ferran Torres. In the 29th minute, a chance for Pellegrini who tries to hurt a free kick: the ball goes over the barrier but doesn’t drop low enough.

In the 33rd minute another double change for Spain: Ayoze Perez and Oyarzabal come on in place of Morata and Nico Williams. In the 36th minute from a cross from the left he heads Laporte but sends it high. In the 37th minute Spalletti makes his last move from the bench: Raspadori comes on for Pellegrini. In the final the Azzurri try everything to try to draw the match. In the 41st minute from a corner kicked to the near post, Cristante tries to deflect but Unai Simon takes the ball into his own.

In the first minute of added time, Spain were once again close to doubling their lead: personal play by Ayoze who runs between two on the left and shoots to the near post, Donnarumma stretches out and blocks. In the 47th minute there was another Ayoze-Donnarumma duel: the goalkeeper of our national team wins and keeps us alive.