Aber was dann in der zweiten Hälfte noch passierte im Berliner Olympiastadion, setze einen packenden Schlusspunkt unter diese Europameisterschaft – mit dem besseren Ende für Spanien, das sich mit 2:1 gegen England durchsetzte.

Zuerst war es die Art und Weise, wie die Roten in einer für sie höchst unbequemen Lage für einen Moment überwältigender Klasse sorgten. Rodri, ihre Königsfigur im zentralen Mittelfeld, hatte das Finale zur Pause verletzt verlassen müssen, schon im Viertelfinale gegen Deutschland hatten die Spanier Pedri nach acht Minuten verloren. Doch statt zu Grübeln wählte das Team von Luis de la Fuente den Weg nach vorn, und Lamine Yamal legte in der 47. Minute Nico Williams den Führungstreffer auf.

Oyarzabals finale Pointe

Danach war es englische Resilienz, die Fähigkeit, aus ziemlich wenig ganz plötzlich ganz viel zu machen, in Verbindung mit dem glücklichen Händchen ihres Trainers Gareth Southgate. Cole Palmer, in der 70. Minute eingewechselt, traf in der 73. zum Ausgleich, es war einer der wenigen Momente, in denen die Spanier die Kontrolle über dieses Finale verloren.

Doch für die finale Pointe sorgte dann doch ein Mann in Rot, Mikel Oyarzabal, in der 68. Minute eingewechselt, erzielte in der 86. Minute den Siegtreffer für Spanien. Es war der vierte europäische Titel, ein über das Turnier und über die 90 Minuten vom Sonntagabend betrachtet vollauf verdienter. Für die Engländer hingegen geht die Geschichte der Leiden weiter, den 58 Jahren des Schmerzes seit dem WM-Sieg von 1966 kommen weitere hinzu.

Externer Inhalt von Youtube Um externe Inhalte anzuzeigen, ist Ihre widerrufliche Zustimmung nötig. Dabei können personenbezogene Daten von Drittplattformen (ggf. USA) verarbeitet werden. Weitere Informationen . Externe Inhalte aktivieren

After the sky over Berlin was bathed in colorful fog during the short closing ceremony, the Reds took control of the action straight away. Total ball control in the first few minutes, during which England preferred to lie in wait. Foden narrowed Rodri’s circles, Mainoo took care of Fabián Ruiz, but the attempt to shut down the Spanish center was only partially successful.

It took a little time for Spain to get going, and they also avoided taking risks at first, but their confidence grew as they made passes, and Dani Olmo, who had been so effective in replacing Pedri against Germany, was very present again. But the danger arose mainly when Nico Williams invited players to dance on the left side of the attack.

After twelve minutes he had a shot from a tight angle, but Stones blocked the shot. A first sign of the direction things would mainly go that evening.

Externer Inhalt von Opinary Um externe Inhalte anzuzeigen, ist Ihre widerrufliche Zustimmung nötig. Dabei können personenbezogene Daten von Drittplattformen (ggf. USA) verarbeitet werden. Weitere Informationen . Externe Inhalte aktivieren

And the English? They dominated the atmosphere, just as they had during the day in the city. White was the dominant colour, and if you watched the final through English eyes, you could say that everything seemed perfect. “It’s time to get it over the line,” Southgate said the day before the big game.

The run to this title had already begun on the day of the elimination at the World Cup in Qatar. And even though it has to be said that it was not an easy one, not even for those who watched the painful first steps in Germany, something had started to roll.

The pictures from the European Championship final Spanish joy and English drama

Since the team narrowly escaped embarrassment in the round of 16 against Slovakia thanks to Jude Bellingham’s artistic overhead kick, the English have begun to “show their true selves”, as Southgate put it, with so much of it sounding like gentle psychology.

But that also means: safety first.

In terms of personnel, Shaw was preferred to Trippier on the left. But overall, the English needed more time to get into the game, some things seemed rushed and there was hardly any structured attacking play to be seen. The attempt to switch quickly resulted in two or three situations in which the spark that the fans sang about could have ignited a fire, but nothing came of it because the Spaniards, for their part, were not only passionate ball controllers but also precise space controllers.

Williams shocks England after restart

Their coach, de la Fuente, had said the evening before that his players should “feel the joy of something they will remember for the rest of their lives”. Strategically, he called for them to maintain their previous path and style. “If we are not Spain, we have no chance of winning,” he said, “we have to be the best version of ourselves”. In terms of personnel, Carvajal and Le Normand, who were suspended in the semi-finals, were back in the squad, which meant that Jesus Navas and Nacho were on the bench.

Lamine Yamal was particularly in the spotlight, partly because of his 17th birthday the night before, but above all because of his contributions to the football summer festival. But he did not find himself in a situation like the one when he took a magical shot against France in the semi-final during the first half. His right side was the less dangerous for the Spaniards.

When injury time had just started, a free kick from the right presented itself to the English, but even though Foden dangerously brought the ball towards goal while falling, Unai Simón was there. Shortly before, Rodri had blocked a shot from Kane and collided with Laporte. And when the players came out of the dressing room, Rodri was no longer there; Zubimendi was supposed to replace him.

But before the English could make anything of this new constellation, they fell into the grip of the Spanish wingers. Yamal moved in from the right, there was no chance to shoot, but a pass to the left, into the path of Williams, against whose low shot into the right corner Pickford was powerless.

Olmo misses the preliminary decision

A little later, Olmo had the chance to increase the lead, but his shot went wide. The Spanish now tried to make things clear, Morata had a chance, Williams shot just wide, things were not looking good for England.

After an hour, Southgate took his captain Kane off the field and brought on Ollie Watkins, the man who had made the late decision in the semi-final against the Netherlands. And his team began to fight back against defeat.

Yamal could have made the decision once again, but then Cucurella made a fatal mistake by defending too aggressively. Suddenly, Saka had space on the right side of the English attack, he found Bellingham in the center, who passed back to Palmer.