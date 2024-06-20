With a spectacular game but a collection of frustrated chances, Spain beat Italy 1-0 with an own goal from defender Ricardo Calafiori, this Thursday in Gelsenkirchen to seal their place in the round of 16 of the Euro 2024 Championship in Germany.

According to the criteria of

Before the last day, La Roja leads group B with six points, while Italy remains with three, followed by Croatia and Albania, both with one.

After having started the Euro Cup with a convincing victory against Croatia (3-0), La Roja added many carats to his football to sign a wonderful monologue at the Arena AufSchalke, in front of 50,000 people, including the king of Spain.

By land, sea and air, he tried to get his hands on his best enemy, who played with a great inferiority complex, without daring to look face to face with a rival whom for many years he looked up and down. With Pedri, Nico Williams and Lamine Yamal in the midfield, the Azzurra dance was timeless. But Luis de la Fuente’s team lacked a lot of efficiency, precisely what they had left over on Saturday in Berlin against Croatia.

Riccardo Calafiori scores in his own goal. Photo:EFE Share

It had to be Ricardo Calafiori who tipped the balance in the 54th minute. Williams crossed from the left, touched by Álvaro Morata and goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma before the ball bounced off the leg of the fashionable centre-back in Italian football.

“We have had quite a few clear chances, but we are very happy because we have shown that we are a great team and we suffocate anyone. It is very difficult to play against us,” said Spanish captain Morata.

The Williams Hour

Discreet in the first game, Nico Williams wanted to take center stage and took the headlines and the MVP of the game. Indecipherable, he shook the Italian defense although without loot. To his collection of breaks, accelerations and braking, he added several chances: first, he went over the top and put the ball on Pedri’s head, with Donnarumma taking a commendable mitt (2) and, then, he finished wide when he had the entire goal, also with the head (10). Before being replaced, the crossbar spit out his blow (70).

Cucurella vs. Italy – ET Photo:SofaScore Share

“We had a great game. The team worked like animals. We already showed against Croatia that we wanted to do something big,” Williams declared after La Roja’s victory. Unable to string together three passes, Italy became frustrated, like the kick, with added push, from Gianluca Scamacca to Aymeric Laporte when he no longer had the ball. The Azzurra, collapsed, agreed with its coach.

The string of red chances was endless: Morata ran into the big body of Donnarumma (24) who without respite flew to clear a missile from Fabián Ruiz (25). Italy, a flan every time the Spanish wingers faced each other, did not even smell Unai Simón’s area: Only one shot in the first half, very high by Federico Chiesa (43).

Without testing Unai Simón

After the Spanish goal, the festival continued in the second half, with the boy Yamal, who became the youngest to play in a European Championship at the age of 16, seeking to add the record of precocious scorer. At the hour mark he hit the multi-employee Donnarumma with a ball.

Spain vs Italy-ElTiempo Photo:SofaScore Share

Ayoze took his witness, without complexes in his first minutes in the Euro Cup, but he also shot the doll twice.

Spain didn’t kill the game, but it didn’t need it either. The Italian reaction came more from the stands than with the ball. He left Gelsenkirchen without trying Unai Simón’s gloves.

SPORTS WITH AFP