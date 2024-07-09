In a match in which the Spanish team was clearly superior, the French team remained passive even when they were losing. In the first half, the match was decided and two brilliant moments put the Spanish team in the final of the European Championship.

The match was set to be one of the most exciting of the current edition and it did not disappoint. On the one hand, France arrived having shown what it had done in the previous matches and this time they found a Spain that proved to be one of the best in the championship after eliminating Germany in the quarter-finals. At the beginning, the ‘Gauls’ took the lead but the skill and order of play of their opponent took its toll.

France struck the first blow, but Yamal and Olmo came back

Kolo Muani connected with an incredible cross from Kylian Mbappé and headed in the 1-0 lead, putting the Spaniards on the losing end. They took the lead from the 8th minute, but the Spanish team began to show the first signs of attacking.

The French seemed to be dominating the match early on with their goal, but a fantasy from youngster Lamine Yamal surprised the world and made him the youngest scorer in the history of the European Championship. Yamal, 16, fired a shot in the 21st minute from outside the area that neither Rabiot nor the goalkeeper could deflect off target.

The second came three minutes later from Dani Olmo, who, after a clearance from the French defence, controlled the ball inside the area and with two touches, without letting it fall, he outwitted Tchouameni and sent the ball with such power that Koundé tried to clear it but ended up sending it into the back of the net.