Eight teams less. 16 remain.
The lack of danger in a 24-team tournament was evident on the last day of the group stage of Euro 2024, in which only a third of the participating teams said goodbye at the first opportunity.
Although the group stage in Germany has calmed down a bit after a blistering start, we have now entered decisive territory. The round of 16 is just around the corner.
The round of 16 has provided a good number of eliminatory matches. There are super productions, possibilities of surprises and the opportunity for those covered before the tournament to enjoy a great career. We should have a lot of fun during the four days of the first knockout round.
Here are 90min’s predictions for the Euro 2024 round of 16.
On Saturday afternoon, the defending champions kick off the round of 16 of the Euro Cup against Switzerland, second in Group A. Italy has disappointed this summer, although expectations were not exactly high for the Azzurri. Had it not been for Mattia Zaccagni’s agonizing draw against Croatia on matchday three, the Italians would have said goodbye to the competition.
On the contrary, Switzerland has had a typical Swiss campaign to date, and has been on the verge of leading Group A. Many will bet on Murat Yakin’s team to eliminate the defending champions, but Italy’s work without the ball should not go unnoticed. It could be complicated.
Switzerland would face Denmark later on Saturday if not for Niclas Fullkrug’s header in the final minutes. The Borussia Dortmund striker scored in the final minutes of the match on matchday three to secure the lead in Group A for Germany, which had dazzled in its first 180 minutes of the tournament.
The hosts will face the Danes in Dortmund to close the first day of the knockout phase. Denmark, semi-finalists three years ago, are still a technical and functional team, but they lack accuracy in the final third of the pitch.
|
Schedule
|
Game
|
Forecast
|
18:00
|
Switzerland vs Italy
|
1-1 (Italy wins on penalties)
|
21:00
|
Germany vs Denmark
|
2-0
Georgia’s unlikely win over Portugal means England will face Slovakia on Sunday, having previously scheduled a last-16 clash with the Netherlands.
Slovakia, however, will be a tough rival for this flat and unbalanced Three Lions team. Francesco Calzano has built his team in the image and likeness of Luciano Spalletti’s Napoli. His high pressing and skillful play could surprise England. Gareth Southgate’s men must improve on their unconvincing group stage performance.
In the final match of the day, the group stage team will face the history of the tournament so far. Spain won a very difficult Group B 0-0, beating Italy and Croatia, while Georgia, thanks to a memorable 2-0 victory over Portugal, has reached the last 16 of its first major tournament.
The Spanish team has been excellent and many consider it a candidate to go all the way, but it will have to work hard against a Georgia team that thrives in transitions.
|
Schedule
|
Game
|
Forecast
|
18:00
|
England vs Slovakia
|
2-0
|
21:00
|
Spain vs Georgia
|
3-0
France and Belgium met in the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup, but it’s fair to say that neither side are as impressive as they were in Russia six years ago.
The Belgians had life against Romania on the second day, but a monotonous performance to close Group E against Ukraine had the fans turning. The boos rang out at half-time, and the positive momentum faded.
As for France, one would like to think that they still have a lot of work to do. They have been a tough opponent so far, but they have created scoring chances more regularly than the stylistically similar England. Les Bleus usually reserve their best game for the knockout stages, and now is the time for them to step up their game.
Last time, Portugal succumbed to Georgia, in what was the biggest surprise in the history of the competition in terms of difference in the FIFA ranking. Roberto Martínez will bring back his starters for Monday’s round of 16 clash against a Slovenia side that frustrated England on Tuesday and will prove to be tough opposition in their 4-4-2 central block.
|
Schedule
|
Game
|
Forecast
|
18:00
|
France vs Belgium
|
2-1
|
21:00
|
Portugal vs Slovenia
|
1-0
The round of 16 concludes on Tuesday, but fear not, there are a couple of beauties to enjoy. Why? Because the Netherlands will face Group E winners Romania.
Ronald Koeman is working his magic once again as the Dutch struggle in Germany. Defeat to Austria on Matchday 3 dropped Koeman’s men to third place in Group D. Romania, who stunned Ukraine in the first leg and picked up a point against Slovakia to top their group, will be licking their chops.
To close the round of 16, Austria will face Turkey in a very entertaining match. Only Spain and, perhaps, Germany have been more impressive than Ralf Rangnick’s Austrians this summer, as their victories over Poland and the Netherlands earned them top spot in Group C ahead of France.
Austria has scored six goals in its last two victories, and will face a defensively imperfect Turkish team, but with plenty of attacking talent. There will surely be goals.
|
Schedule
|
Game
|
Forecast
|
18:00
|
Romania vs Netherlands
|
1-2
|
21:00
|
Austria vs Türkiye
|
3-2
