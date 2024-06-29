After a few days of rest, this Saturday, June 29, the Euro 2024 The team returns to action with a pair of matches in the round of the best 16 teams and those who will seek to advance to the quarterfinals. Today two teams will have that opportunity.

The billboard opens this Saturday with the Swiss vs Italytwo teams that belonged to Groups A and B respectively. The Swiss in the Group Stage added 5 points, and were very close to advancing as the first place. For their part, the Italians in their

sector had some problems and it was enough for them to take second place with 4 units.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Upload content {{title}} {{/main}}

The other meeting of the day is led by Germanythe host team of Euro 2024 against a modest but dangerous Denmark. The German team was the leader of Group A, so it arrives as a big favorite. The Danes were second in Group C with 3 draws in the Group Stage.

Schedules

Switzerland vs Italy | 10:00 am | Sky Sports

Germany vs Denmark | 1:00 pm | Sky Sports

Whoever advances will ensure their accommodation in the round of 4th finalTheir possible rivals will be announced in the coming days when this direct qualifying round is completed.