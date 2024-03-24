June 14, 2024 will kick off the Euro Cup, a tournament that looks exciting with several favorite teams to win the title. England and Francefinalists in the last edition, start as main candidates, but Spain, Portugal or Germany They are also forming very competitive teams.
Which teams qualify for the round of 16?
The qualification format for the round of 16 of Euro 2024 will be the same as in UEFA EURO 2020. The following will qualify:
– The first two from each of the six groups (12 teams in total).
– The four best third parties of the six groups.
What happens in case of a tie on points?
In the event of a tie on points between two or more teams, the following tie-breaking criteria will be applied:
1st Result of the direct confrontation between the tied teams.
2nd Goal difference in all group games.
3rd Highest number of goals scored in all group matches
4th Fair Play
5th FIFA Ranking
How are the best third parties determined?
To determine the four best third parties, the results of the third parties in each group will be compared as follows:
1st Points
2nd Goal difference in all group games
3rd highest number of goals scored
4th Fair Play
5th FIFA Ranking
Knowing these rules, the group stage of Euro 2024 promises to be exciting, with great equality between the participating teams. Qualification for the round of 16 will be very close and any team can surprise. We will see who manages to win the coveted title of European champion
#Euro #qualification #rules
Leave a Reply