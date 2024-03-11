Euro 2024 predictions: predictions for the teams that will advance from the group stage

Euro 2024 is getting closer and closer. This time the venue will be Germany, and we will once again enjoy a wonderful tournament that always has spectators sitting in front of the television. The first predictions are already beginning to be made, and many of us cannot wait to predict the teams that will do well in the competition, although it is clear that there are always surprises and we never know what this wonderful sport called football may have in store for us.
Next, from 90min We will carry out a forecast on the teams that should pass the group stage and earn a place in the next round. Let us remember that, of the 24 participating teams, 16 will qualify, that is, the first two in each group and the four best third parties.
Luck has decided that the host of the tournament has an a priori affordable group. Nagelsmann's team has high expectations for the tournament, and with the announcement of Kroos' return, the Germans have a good squad to do great things. Along with them, we have a rocky team such as Scotland, which was in the qualifying group with Spain, as well as Hungary and Switzerland. These last two seem to have a more difficult time getting a ticket to the next phase.
Our prediction
1. Germany
2. Poland
3. Switzerland
4. Hungary
The one that will be the group of death of the tournament. We will have the Spanish National Team, which arrives in a very good state of form and is one of the serious candidates for the title, although with some important losses. Another of the teams that will make up this group will be Italy, the current champion, who, although in recent times they have lost a bit of quality in the squad, undoubtedly continue to be a difficult rival and will not make it easy at all. Then there will be Croatia, which coincidentally was eliminated by Spain in the round of 16 of Euro 2020, and they will undoubtedly want revenge and surprise the group. Finally, “the Cinderella”, the Albanian National Team that, despite having renowned players in Europe, in principle the team has less quality than the three remaining teams.
Our prediction
1. Spain
2. Italy
3. Croatia
4. Albania
It will be made up of England, Denmark, Serbia and Slovenia. A priori, Southgate's team should not have many problems advancing to the next phase, with a squad full of world-class players, such as Bellingham, Harry Kane and Phil Foden. Without a doubt one of the serious candidates for the title, a finalist in the previous edition. Regarding the rest of the teams that make up the group, we have Denmark with a good list of players, although they are not developing as good football as in previous times; Serbia, with players like Vlahovic or Milinkovic-Savic, is undoubtedly a tough team; and Slovenia, with lower quality players, although they have Sesko in their squad, who is having a good season.