Continental glory is within reach for the four teams left in the Euro 2024.
The quarter-finals had mixed results in terms of visibility, with Spain’s extra-time win over the hosts and the Netherlands’ comeback victory over Turkey coming after two games that peaked after 120 minutes.
France and England joined Spain and the Netherlands in the semi-finals after their respective victories in penalty shoot-outs. The former beat Portugal, knocking Cristiano Ronaldo out of the tournament in what will be his last European Championship, while the English eliminated the Swiss team, which did not make things easy for them.
These heavyweights are hardly period iterations, but excitement is nonetheless building ahead of what will be a decisive and hopefully thrilling semi-final on Tuesday and Wednesday, with all four nations competing in Berlin on Sunday.
So imagine 90min where the semi-finals of Euro 2024 will take place.
Tuesday, July 9th
Spain certainly had to contend with an equally impressive Germany side, who took the lead in the second half through Dani Olmo. Luis de la Fuente tried to maintain the lead by dropping back and counter-attacking. The strategy failed to work as Florian Wirtz equalised and it looked like the hosts had all the momentum going into full-time.
But a late goal from Mikel Merino sent the Spaniards into the semi-finals.
Their performance against Germany was rather weak, but Spain have been the most impressive and watchable team in this tournament. Purists will be praying for their success on Tuesday, given that France stands in their way.
Didier Deschamps cares little about the swashbuckling talent at his disposal. Prudence and functionality rule. His team is solid in defence but lacks offensive inspiration. Kylian Mbappe has only scored one goal from the penalty spot, while other forwards have been hampered by their inconsistency. The French superstars will have chances to get to Spain in transition, but will their solid defence be able to stop their opponents’ fluidity?
|
Start time
|
Game
|
Prediction
|
21:00
|
Spain vs France
|
1-0
Wednesday, July 10th
England were the better side against the Swiss, at least for the first 45 minutes, although Gareth Southgate’s side fell into a familiar pattern after the hour mark and were eventually rescued by an inspired Bukayo Saka after Breel Embolo had opened the scoring.
This Three Lions side is deeply flawed, but there is no denying that Southgate has assembled a cold-blooded group that can perform in pressure situations. A last-gasp display conjured out of nothing sent them into the quarter-finals and five perfect penalties saw them advance to the semi-finals.
They still have tactical flaws and rely on sequences of individual magic in the final third, but England are experienced and their stumbles in the knockout stages have surely filled the group with the belief that this can be their year.
Ronald Koeman’s Netherlands are somewhere between the 2010 team and Rinus Michels’ Total Footballers. The coach has found a formula and has shown his ability to adapt in the knockout stages. The Oranje could certainly provide some joy down the wing against this England team and, given the passers at their disposal in midfield, control much of the game.
However, their defensive line has not performed to the level many had projected before the tournament and Turkey took great joy in overcoming the Dutch both by taking a 1-0 lead and falling behind 2-1.
Both teams have a good chance in Dortmund.
|
Start time
|
Game
|
Prediction
|
21:00
|
Netherlands – England
|
1-1 (England wins on penalties)
