Once the championship has been archived, the long qualifying process is about to begin which will lead to the 2024 European Championships which will be held in Germany. Italy will have to defend the title and to do so they must gain access to the tournament by beating the group with North Macedonia, Ukraine, England and Malta. It will be these two teams that will challenge the Azzurri in the coming days, respectively on 23 and 26 March.

WINNING ODDS — Although Roberto Mancini’s national team is back from winning the 2021 traveling European Championships, Italy is not the favorite to lift the cup. At the moment it is France, finalist of the last World Cup, that is the most credible candidate, proposed at 6.50 by Snai, while Bet365, Goldbet and Better are in agreement at 6.00. Following are Germany and England, both at 8.00 for Better and Goldbet, Spain at 8.50 and Italy at 10.00 for Bet365. Further away are Holland at 12.00, Portugal at 13.00, Belgium at 15.00, Croatia at 26.00, Switzerland and Poland at 41.00 with the same operator. See also How many CONCACAF teams are represented at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar?

THE GROUP OF ITALY — Snai allows you to bet on the best team in the qualifying rounds for the European Championships. Italy is in group C but it’s not the most accredited formation to finish in first place. England is ahead at 1.90, with the Azzurri following at 2.25. The picture is completed by Ukraine at 9.00, North Macedonia at 65.00 and Malta at an incredible 2500.00.

THE OTHER GROUPS — As for the other qualifying rounds, below are the favorites to go first for the betting sites. In group A there is Spain at 1.16, in group B there is France at 1.80, in group D there is Croatia at 1.85, in group E there is Poland at 1.67, in group F there is Belgium at 1.34, in group G there is Serbia at 1.95, in group H there is Denmark at 1.14, in group I there is Switzerland at 1.55, in group J there is Portugal at 1.18. See also Civitanova with Zaytsev also lands in the Champions League: show in Belgium

