The two teams resorted to penalty kicks, after the regular time and the two extra halves of their match ended in a goalless draw.
Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo missed a penalty kick in the 105th minute, but scored the first penalty kick for the “Brazil of Europe”.
Each team played 3 penalty kicks, and Slovenia’s players missed all of them, while Portugal scored the full mark, to win the match with a score of 3-0.
Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes, Bernard and Silva scored for Portugal, while Costa saved penalties from Josip Ilicic, Yuri Palkovic and Benjamin Verbic.
Costa also managed to save an incredible one-on-one chance in the second half of extra time, which could have knocked Ronaldo and his teammates out of the tournament.
Portugal will play in the quarter-finals on Friday against France, who beat Belgium 1-0 earlier on Monday.
