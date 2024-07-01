The two teams resorted to penalty kicks, after the regular time and the two extra halves of their match ended in a goalless draw.

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo missed a penalty kick in the 105th minute, but scored the first penalty kick for the “Brazil of Europe”.

Each team played 3 penalty kicks, and Slovenia’s players missed all of them, while Portugal scored the full mark, to win the match with a score of 3-0.

Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes, Bernard and Silva scored for Portugal, while Costa saved penalties from Josip Ilicic, Yuri Palkovic and Benjamin Verbic.

Costa also managed to save an incredible one-on-one chance in the second half of extra time, which could have knocked Ronaldo and his teammates out of the tournament.

Portugal will play in the quarter-finals on Friday against France, who beat Belgium 1-0 earlier on Monday.