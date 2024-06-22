Group F of the Euro 2024 ended its activity this Saturday with a win by Portugal to Türkiye with which the team led by Cristiano Ronaldo He got his ticket to the round of 8 of the championship.

The match looked to be one of the most even in this Group F since Turkey came from a victory against Georgia and Portugal also against the Czech Republic. But once the match started things turned for the Portuguese who took the lead before 30 minutes.

Just at 21′ Bernard Silva He took advantage of a cross pass inside the area to make it 0-1 with his left foot. With that goal, Turkey was so stunned that just 7 minutes later they committed one of the most unusual own goals of Euro 2024. Samet Akaydin

He returned the ball to his goal when the goalkeeper was not there and they put Portugal ahead 0-2.

Portugal beats Turkey and advances to the round of 8 | Photo: AFP

Cristiano Ronaldo had very few goal-scoring plays, which generated much of his desperation. Thus, in the second half almost started, at minute 55 CR7 had a chance to score his first goal of the tournament but preferred to give in to Bruno Fernandes who arrived unmarked in the area and scored without problems for the final 0-3.

With this result, Portugal added 6 points after two victories, making it the leader of Group F, Turkey was left with 3 points and the Czech Republic and Georgia are below with 1 points. The 2016 European champions are already in 8th final but they could complete their pass perfectly with 3 victories.