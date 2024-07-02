The national teams of the Netherlands and Turkey have become the last quarterfinalists of the 2024 European Football Championship, which is being held in Germany. This was reported by a correspondent of Lenta.ru.

The Dutch defeated the Romanians, and the Turks defeated the Austrians. The teams will play each other in the quarterfinals. The quarterfinal match of the tournament will take place on July 6 and will begin at 22:00 Moscow time.

All Euro 2024 quarterfinalists have been determined

On May 5, Spain will face Germany in Stuttgart, while Portugal will face France in Hamburg. A day later, England and Switzerland will play each other in Dusseldorf, and the Dutch and Turkey will play in Berlin.

Supercomputer of the statistical company Opta named Germany as the favorite among all participants in the Euro quarterfinals, estimating the tournament hosts’ chances of winning at 20 percent. The top three favorites also included Spain (19.2 percent) and England (17.5 percent).

The Netherlands team defeated Romania

Photo: Antonio Calanni / AP

The match against Romania took place on Tuesday, July 2, at the Allianz Arena in Munich and ended with a score of 3:0. In the 20th minute, midfielder Cody Gakpo scored the first goal. He became the third Dutchman in history to score more than three goals in two major tournaments (three goals at the 2022 World Cup and three goals at Euro 2024).

In the 83rd minute, the team’s advantage was increased by midfielder Donyell Malen, who came on as a substitute in the 46th minute. In the third minute of added time to the second half, he scored a double. Malen became the fourth player in the history of Euro to score two goals after coming on as a substitute. Before him, this was done by Germans Dieter Müller and Oliver Bierhoff, as well as Savo Milosevic as part of the Yugoslav national team. In addition, Malen was the first player at Euro 2024 to score more than one goal in a match.

The Netherlands national team has won the European Championship once, in 1988. The team has also played in the final of the tournament three times – in 1976, 2000 and 2004, but lost all the decisive matches.

Romania has played in the European Championship five times in its history. The team’s best result was reaching the quarter-finals of the tournament in 2000.

The Dutch responded to comparisons with previous generations of the national team

The team’s head coach Ronald Koeman summed up the results of the Euro 2024 1/8 final match. He said that the start of the match was difficult, but in the end the team managed to find its game and create problems for the opponents. At the same time, the specialist criticized the fact that his players were unable to score the second goal for too long.

We have some great talents in our team. Of course, we need to win something – then people will compare us to the 1988 team that won the European Championship Ronald KoemanHead coach of the Netherlands national team

Türkiye score in first minute to snatch last spot in Euro quarterfinals

The match between Turkey and Austria took place at the Red Bull Arena Leipzig stadium and ended with a score of 2:1 in favor of the Turks. The first goal was scored by defender Merih Demiral in the 57th second of the match. His goal was the fastest in the history of the European Championship playoffs. In the 59th minute, Demiral scored a double.

Photo: Reuters

In the second half, the team of the former manager of Moscow Lokomotiv Ralf Rangnick reduced the deficit. Austrian forward Michael Gregoritsch scored in the 66th minute. All three goals in the match were scored after corner kicks.

It was the first meeting between Turkey and Austria at a major international tournament. The teams last played each other in a friendly in March 2023, when Austria won 6-1.

The best result of the Turkish national team at the Euro is reaching the semi-finals of the tournament in 2008. Then the Turks lost to Germany. The highest achievement of the Austrians is reaching the 1/8 finals of Euro 2020. In other tournaments, the team failed to get past the group stage.

Ronaldo’s Crying After Missed Penalty Ridiculed

During the broadcast of the 1/8 final match of the European Championship between Portugal and Slovenia, the British television channel BBC changed the name of the Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo to Misstiano Penaldo. In this way, journalists played on the tears of the footballer after a penalty was not scored against Slovenia in extra time. In the 105th minute, the Portuguese earned an eleven-meter kick. Ronaldo shot at the target, but goalkeeper Jan Oblak parried the shot.

Former England captain John Terry has come to Ronaldo’s defense after the British TV channel’s offensive nickname. “The BBC is a disgrace,” Terry wrote on his social media page. Ronaldo’s sister and mother have also supported him.

It happened when he saw our mother on the screen, suffering from the pain she had felt all her life. Do you know what that means? You don’t know… No one will ever know… It’s not all about football, fame and money… Elma AveiroCristiano Ronaldo’s sister

In addition, former two-weight UFC champion Conor McGregor called Ronaldo the greatest footballer in history. “God bless you, brother! The past is glory! The present is history!” the fighter said.