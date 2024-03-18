There are 12 teams that will now have to compete in this national team break to try to get a place in the next Euro Cup that will be held in the summer in Germany. There are only three places left to fill the quota of teams that will be part of this international tournament
The play-offs are played in a single match. If the match ends in a tie at the end of regulation time, an extra time will be played and, if necessary, a penalty shoot-out.
Below we leave you with all the necessary information for these play offs to get the remaining places in the next Euro 2024:
The team led by Robert Lewandowski wants to win one of the places to play in the Euro Cup. They will have to face the Estonian team in these semifinals.
Date: March 21st
Stadium: National Stadium, Warsaw (Poland)
Schedule: 20:45 in Spain, 16:45 in Argentina, 13:45 in Mexico
TV channel: UEFA TV
Another team that, at least on paper, is one of those with the best chance of winning one of the places is Wales, who will first have to face Finland in this semifinal.
Date: March 21st
Stadium: Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff (Wales)
Schedule: 20:45 in Spain, 16:45 in Argentina, 13:45 in Mexico
TV channel: UEFA TV
One of the semifinals of this play off for the Euro Cup is Israel vs Iceland, who play this semifinal on Route B. Whoever wins will have a place in the final to try to travel to Germany next summer.
Date: March 21st
Stadium: Ferenc Szusza Stadium, Budapest (Hungary)
Schedule: 20:45 in Spain, 16:45 in Argentina, 13:45 in Mexico
TV channel: UEFA TV
Bosnians and Ukrainians will face each other in these semifinals in a match in which the Ukrainians start with a certain advantage over their rivals.
Date: March 21st
Stadium: Stadion Bilino Polje, Zenica (Bosnia)
Schedule: 20:45 in Spain, 17:45 in Argentina, 14:45 in Mexico
TV channel: UEFA TV
The Kvaratskhelia team wants to play in a Euro Cup for the first time in its history and they will try to be one of the three teams that take one of the places left to compete.
Date: March 21st
Stadium: Boris Paichadze, Tbilisi (Georgia)
Schedule: 18:00 in Spain, 14:00 in Argentina, 11:00 in Mexico
TV channel: UEFA TV
The last semi-final we will have is the match between Greece and the Kazakhstan team. Whoever wins will go to the play off final.
Date: March 21st
Stadium: OPAP Arena, Athens (Greece)
Schedule: 20:45 in Spain, 16:45 in Argentina, 13:45 in Mexico
TV channel: UEFA TV
