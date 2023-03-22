From 14 June to 14 July 2024, the European national football teams will compete in Germany

Announced a new official partner for the 2024 European championship which will take place from 14 June to 14 July 2024. This is Lidl the largest retailer in Europe, which will be the sponsor of both the European Qualifiers and the UEFA EURO 2024 final tournament. A collaboration of excellence: the Company, in fact, today it has more than 12,000 points of sale in 31 countries, 30 of which in Europe. Furthermore, the passion for football and shopping are part of the daily life of millions of people.

Lhe European national football teams will compete in Germany, in ten different cities, to compete for the title of European champion. The countries that will take the field to play the 51 matches of the final tournament will be selected during the European Qualifying phase, which will take place from March 2023 to March 2024. See also F1 | Mercedes: filming day at Paul Ricard with the W13

Eduardo Tursi, Managing Director of Purchasing and Marketing of Lidl Italycomments on the collaboration: “We are thrilled to be part of an event that will enthrall millions of people across our continent and, above all, our 21,000 collaborators in Italy and over 360,000 worldwide. Just as our products are accessible to all, we want to contribute to make UEFA EURO 2024 a collective experience by uniting us in football support always under the banner of healthy eating.”

With this partnership, Lidl intends to underline once again the importance of the combination of sport and healthy eating. Indeed, a healthy diet and physical exercise have a fundamental impact on both health and the environment. This is why the Brand is developing its assortment based on the Planetary Health Diet (PHD), making it easier for its customers consciously choose healthy and sustainable products.

The UEFA Marketing Director, Guy-Laurent Epsteinhe has declared: “UEFA is proud to welcome Lidl as Official Partner of the European Qualifiers and UEFA EURO 2024. Lidl’s presence across the continent will make a strong contribution to promoting what will be another unforgettable competition. We are delighted to jointly support the values ​​of health and well-being shared by Lidl and UEFA.” See also Preziosi leaves Genoa, but it is a war with the new owner

March 21, 2023 (change March 21, 2023 | 20:24)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Euro #Lidl #official #partner