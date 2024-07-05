Spain arrived at the Eurocup with few spotlights, with many critics and few believers in the team led by Luis de la Fuente. Germany She was one of the favourites, she had all the spotlights on her and the support of her fans, the Euro Cup was being played at home.

According to the criteria of

Germany and Spain They collided earlier than expected, in the quarter-finals of Euro 2024 and it was a duel of trains that the Spanish team won (2-1) that broke a German team that went from less to more, but they paid dearly for the errors in defense.

Germany vs. Spain, Euro 2024 Photo:efe Share

Stuttgart experienced a very exciting and tense match in the quarter-finals. Spain He eliminated one of the big favorites, took a very important step and completed the job. Germany He made a comeback, scored a last-minute goal at the end, but came away empty-handed.

Celebration of Germany. Photo:EFE Share

Spain shone

The first half was a game of hard play, with little precision and more approaches than clear scoring chances. The game started at a frenetic pace, but it flattened out as the minutes passed in front of a stadium that was asking for more.

But the young people of Spain They were the ones who broke the game open and put La Roja ahead, who dream of returning to the semi-finals of Euro 2024 to continue in the race for the coveted title.

The match started with a great play by Lamine Yamal, who went down the wing and assisted Dani Olmo, The midfielder came unmarked through the centre and fired a shot just wide to beat Manuel Neuer and make it 1-0.

Germany He sent his entire arsenal onto the field, the heavy artillery of Muller and Füllkrug was the hope of a people who did not want to say goodbye to Toni Kroos yet and who were looking for a last-minute goal.

He had it twice Germany. The German tank, Full krug He hit the post with a ball and made all of Spain tremble. Minutes later Havertz He squandered an unbeatable opportunity in front of the goalkeeper, sending the ball over the goal.

But in the throes of the game, Florian Wirz appeared, well positioned in the opponent’s area to connect with a ball that Joshua Kimmich passed to him and the young Leverkusen player scored and sent the match into extra time.

Germany The Germans seemed more solid to face the 30 minutes of extra time, they had clear scoring opportunities, but they did not convert. The controversy arose in the second extra time, a German shot hit the hand of Cucurellareferee Antony Taylor did not award a penalty.

Full krug He had the winning goal, but he lacked aim and Spain, like the phoenix, rose from the pressure and scored the goal that made its people burst with joy. Dani Olmo, with great tranquility, he centered to the head of Mikel Merino who headed the ball alone and sent it home to help La Roja qualify for the semi-finals of the European Championship.

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS