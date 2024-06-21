Euro 2024, Italy qualifies for the round of 16 if…

The tough defeat (game-wise) against Spain does not jeopardize Italy’s chances of qualifying of Luciano Spalletti in the round of 16 of Euro 2024. But he has already set a goal: the Azzurri will certainly not be able to win the group. However, it is absolutely possible to take second place: for that a draw against the Croatia in the last match scheduled for Monday 24 June at 9pm in Leipzig.

Riccardo Calafiori’s own goal decides Spain-Italy (photo Lapresse)



Italy in the round of 16 of Euro 2024 against Switzerland?

Except that, at that point, Italy will go to the most complicated part of the scoreboard. Round of 16 (maybe) playable: against the second team in the group with Switzerland and Germanymore likely to face the Red Cross national team (currently at 4 points against the home team’s 6). Match scheduled for Saturday 29 June in Berlin with kick-off at 6pm.

Euro 2024, England and France on the road to Italy?

But then, the risk is to find England in the quarter-finals and, in case of success (Azzurri who lost both matches against Southgate’s team in the qualifying groups), France as a possible meeting in the semi-finals.

In short, the road to defending the European title won 3 years ago at Wembley is decidedly uphill. It should be underlined that, in the event of a defeat against Croatia, Italy could hope to be recovered among the best thirds (4 out of 6 pass), but here the calculations are still immature to understand the situation. And moreover, a possible, contemporary victory of Albania over Spain (as already said before) it would relegate the Azzurri to fourth place in the group.

But it is an astral conjuncture that we don’t even want to take into consideration. Better to look at the glass half full: in the match on Monday 24 June, Spalletti’s team will have two results out of three to go through.

