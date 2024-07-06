The armies of the Eurocup are full of players with dark skin, a huge number of blacks or Arab features, children or grandchildren of immigrants who, thanks to their mutual love story with a ball, found their place in the sun. The very opportunistic Gabriel Rufián, whose impudence is sometimes funny, as if the Pijoapart from the immortal novel by Marsé Last evenings with Teresa If he had managed to find a splendid niche in the business of politics, he reminds us, in reference to the Spanish Navy’s control over the canoes suggested by the PP, that the two best players in the national team, Nico Williams and Lamine Yamal, are black and descendants of desperate emigrants. But it is a joy to note in this tournament that the majority of the European representatives are not exactly white.

I also imagine the hidden disgust of the old and traditional Francoist right-wingers at the Bernabéu when they observed that most of the heroes are darker than darkness. And there are pleasant historical memories. Like the face that Hitler must have put on when he witnessed how a runner nigger Jesse Owens was crowned king at the Berlin Olympics. Or understand the supreme disgust of the former torturer Jean Marie Le Pen when he noticed that the French team was plagued by Africans and Moors, individuals who could never be blessed by The Grandeur.

I imagine that all children in the poorest countries in the world and in the outskirts of European cities start kicking a ball or a rag around when they are babies. If a few of their compatriots have managed to reach the sky, become millionaires and adored, and get their families or tribes out of poverty, why not them? I have no passions left, and I think I only had football as a child. For a long time now I have only enjoyed its few artists. I read a statement by the national team player Fabián, as sincere as it is brutal: “I stick with the dirty work, I am not moved by showy football.”

But I am even more shocked by Dolores Fonzi, an Argentine film director: “Being an activist is necessary. And my way of doing it is making films.” Poor films. And I leave them, because that exemplary German emperor called Kroos is going to play ball. By depriving the television of sound, of course. What a nightmare to listen to most of the TVE commentators, headed by the indescribable Juan Carlos Rivero. They are as tacky as those of DAZN. And to think that the beloved and adorable Michael Robinson also worked in that profession, a narrator as professional as Carlos Martínez, or a gentleman who speaks exquisitely and writes even better. A certain Valdano. Although I try to ignore his brilliant judgments when he refers to the owner of almost everything, Florentino Pérez.

