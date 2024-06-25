England ends the third day of the group C of Euro 2024 with a 0-0 draw against Slovenia and qualifies as first in the group with 5 points. Slovenia also advances to the round of 16 as third with 3 points, behind Denmark, again with 3 points and the same cards but with a better ranking. The only one eliminated from the group is Serbia, who did not go beyond a 0-0 draw against Denmark in Munich and left the scene with 2 points.

England-Slovenia

England get the most with the least effort. Southgate’s men will face new days of criticism after the bad performance against Slovenia, a lackluster 0-0 is enough to finish at the top of group C. The pace of the English team is too slow to get the better of a well-orchestrated defense from the Slovenians who get the passage of the historic round, as one of the best thirds, on the evening in Cologne.

In the first half, in the 40th minute, the most sensational opportunity for England came thanks to Trippier who from the left crossed a ball cut to the far post in the center of the area where neither Gallagher nor Kane managed to intervene. In the second half in the 57th minute, a free kick kicked by Foden, Bijol beat Kane by a whisker. Then following the corner, first Stones and then Guehi are unable to find the target. Slovenia closes in and tries to restart but in the 92nd minute the last chance is for the British with Kane who surprises the Slovenia defense from the edge of the area with an assist from Mainoo, then the assist for Palmer is not exploited by the Englishman with Oblak’s parade.

Denmark-Serbia

A good Denmark, without shining, eliminates Serbia who tries to push too late, and qualifies as second in the group, reaching the round of 16 where they will face Germany on 29 June. Denmark tried to play the game especially in the first half with at least three clear chances to take the lead. The first in the 15th minute with Bah who turns in Maehle’s cross; then Eriksen tries from distance, engaging Rajkovic and Wind from the edge of the area. Denmark also had a goal disallowed for a foul by Wind on Rajkovic. On the other hand, Serbia didn’t see much progress and didn’t create any danger at the goal defended by Schmeichel.

The Serbian reaction was too late as they made their first and only shot on target in injury time with Milinković-Savić saved in two halves. Only in the final minutes did Stojković increase the offensive weight and increase the pressing but without worrying the Danish rearguard.