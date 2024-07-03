Spain have made an excellent start to the Euro 2024 tournament in Germany. De la Fuente’s team have won all three group stage matches, the only team to do so, strengthening their title bid. A thrilling quarter-final match now lies ahead, considered by many to be an early final, where Spain will face Germany on Friday 5 July 2024 at 18:00 (local time) in Stuttgart, Germany.
Below we leave you with the last 10 clashes between these two teams.
This friendly match played in Jerez de la Frontera ended without goals. It was a very tactical encounter, with both defences imposing themselves on the attacks. These types of matches usually serve to test strategies and players.
In Hannover, Germany defeated Spain with goals from Carsten Jancker, Mehmet Scholl, Marco Bode and Dietmar Hamann. The Spanish goal was scored by Iván Helguera. This result reflected Germany’s strength in that period.
In Mallorca, Spain won with goals from Raúl, Joseba Etxeberria and Rubén Baraja. Germany only managed to score one goal through Miroslav Klose. This match was part of the preparation of both teams for Euro 2004.
In Vienna, Austria, Spain was crowned European champion thanks to a goal by Fernando Torres in the 33rd minute. Spain dominated the match and showed the beginning of a golden era for its football.
In Durban, South Africa, Spain achieved a historic victory that allowed them to advance to their first World Cup final. Carles Puyol scored the only goal of the match in the 73rd minute with a powerful header after a corner kick by Xavi Hernández.
In a friendly match played in Vigo, Germany won with a solitary goal from Toni Kroos in the 89th minute. It was an even and very tactical match, decided by a flash of quality in the final minutes.
In a friendly match in Düsseldorf, Rodrigo put Spain ahead in the 6th minute, but Thomas Müller equalised for Germany in the 35th minute. The match was a demonstration of the high level of both teams ahead of the 2018 World Cup in Russia.
The match, played in Stuttgart, ended in a draw. Timo Werner opened the scoring for Germany in the 51st minute, but Spain equalised in stoppage time with a goal from José Gayà in the 96th minute.
Spain put on a show in Seville, beating Germany with a resounding scoreline. The goals were scored by Ferran Torres (hat-trick), Álvaro Morata, Rodri and Mikel Oyarzabal. This result meant one of the heaviest defeats in Germany’s recent history.
The match, held at the Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar, was a close contest. Alvaro Morata opened the scoring for Spain in the 62nd minute, but Niclas Füllkrug equalised for Germany in the 83rd minute. It was a close match with both teams looking to qualify for the next round.
More information on Euro 2024:
#Euro #Germany #Spain #clashes
Leave a Reply