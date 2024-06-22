The host Germany will try on Sunday to guarantee first position in group A of the Euro 2024 in his match with Swisssecond in the group with four points and practically qualified for the round of 16.

The modest ones Scotland and Hungary They will complete the day in a match between two teams that have not yet won in Germany, although both have options to advance to the next phase.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Load content {{title}} {{/main}}

The stellar duel in this key will pit a Swiss team against a revitalized German team, which ran as one of the candidates to win the tournament thanks to its combination of veteran footballers, such as the goalkeeper Manuel Neuer and midfielder Ilkay Gundogan, with promising young players such as Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz.

Germany the best team in Euro 2024 so far | Photo: EFE

However, Julian Nagelsmann’s team will not be able to rely on Switzerland, which already reached the quarterfinals in the previous Euro Cup in 2021.

The Swiss have a balanced eleven, in addition to one of the best goalkeepers in the tournament: Yann Sommer.

The Inter Milan goalkeeper will face Neuer, once again indisputable with his national team and whom Sommer had replaced at Bayern Munich between January and July 2023.

In the duel between the two Cinderellas of the group, Scotland and Hungary will push their qualification chances.

Switzerland will seek leadership in Group A | Photo: EFE

A draw is worthless for either of them, while a victory could bring them closer to the next phase.

The four best third-place finishers (from a total of six groups) also reach the round of 16. That is, only two third parties are eliminated.

Sunday’s match schedule

Group A

Switzerland – Germany | 1:00 pm | sky sports

Scotland – Hungary | 1:00 pm | sky sports

Classification