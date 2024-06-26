Georgia beats Portugal 2-0 in the match of the third and final day of group F of Euro 2024. Portugal, which remains with 6 points, had already qualified in first place and will meet Hungary or Slovenia on July 1st for the round of 16. Georgia, which thus records its first victory in a final phase of a tournament, rises to 4 points and qualifies for the round of 16 as the best third. Khvicha Kvarateshelia scored the first goal in the second minute of the game. He doubled Georges Mikautadze in the 57th minute from a penalty.