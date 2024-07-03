Euro 2024 brings us a thrilling quarter-final clash between Portugal and France. The French secured their place in this stage by beating Belgium 1-0 thanks to an unfortunate own goal by the Belgians late in the match. On the other hand, Portugal advanced thanks to the heroic performance of their goalkeeper Diogo Costa, who saved three penalties in the decisive shoot-out against Slovenia.
Below, we review the last 10 meetings between these two European football powerhouses, highlighting the most notable moments.
This UEFA Nations League match ended in a 2-2 draw. Antoine Griezmann and Kylian Mbappé scored for France, while Cristiano Ronaldo and João Félix scored for Portugal. The match was notable for its intensity and technical quality.
In the group stage of Euro 2020, France took victory thanks to a goal from Karim Benzema. It was a tense and strategic match, where the French defence held firm against Portuguese attacks.
France won with a solitary goal from N’Golo Kanté. The match was a tactical battle, with both teams displaying solid defending and few clear-cut scoring opportunities.
Portugal won their first major international tournament with an extra-time goal from Éder. This match is especially memorable for the Portuguese, as Cristiano Ronaldo had to come off injured in the first half, but his team managed to win without him.
In a friendly match, France secured another narrow victory thanks to a goal from Mathieu Valbuena. It was a balanced match, but the French made the most of their opportunities.
France won 2-1 with goals from Karim Benzema and Paul Pogba, while Ricardo Quaresma scored for Portugal. This friendly match showcased the talent and competitiveness of both teams.
In the semi-finals of the 2006 World Cup, a penalty converted by Zinedine Zidane was enough to send France through to the final. It was a tense and hard-fought match, with Portugal fighting until the very last minute.
In this friendly, France dominated with goals from Thierry Henry, Robert Pires and Sylvain Wiltord. Pauleta scored Portugal’s only goal. The match highlighted the French offensive quality.
France won the semi-finals of Euro 2000 with a golden goal from Zinedine Zidane. This match is remembered for the controversy over the penalty in extra time that decided the match.
In a friendly earlier this year, France beat Portugal with a goal from Nicolas Anelka. It was a close and tactical match, typical of clashes between these two teams.
More information on Euro 2024:
#Euro #France #Portugals #clashes
Leave a Reply