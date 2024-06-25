There France does not go beyond 1-1 with the Poland in the last challenge of group D of Euro 2024 at the BVB Stadion in Dortmund. The two great attackers, long awaited in this European Championship, scored from a penalty kick, Mbappè in the 56th minute and Lewandowski in the 79th minute. With this draw, however, France only finishes in second place in the group with 5 points, behindAustria who wins the group by beating theHolland 3-2 which finishes fourth with four points, while Poland ends its tournament last with one point.

France-Poland 1-1

It was a bitter draw for Deshamps’ France who for large stretches controlled the match and came close to taking the lead on several occasions with Mbappè but Skorupski was always ready and reactive. In the 56th minute, France took the lead with Kylian Mbappé, who wrong-footed Skorupski with a penalty, awarded after a foul by Kiwior on Dembelé. With this goal against Poland, the new Real Madrid striker equaled Just Fontaine (13) in terms of number of goals scored for France in major international tournaments and trails Michel Platini on 14.

After the deficit, Poland falters and risks conceding again but then raises the pace and worries Maignan until the 79th minute when they find the 1-1 thanks to the penalty scored by Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski, who takes the penalty kick twice in the in the same way and in the same corner, and in the second he surpasses Maignan who had saved the first penalty but was made to repeat it by the referee for having moved early. The Transalpines start pushing again but don’t find the new advantage and require another penalty in the 94th minute due to contact between Dawidowicz and Mbappé, but this time Guida and the VAR continue.

Austria-Holland 3-2

Austria beat Holland 3-2 in Berlin and qualified for the round of 16 of Euro 2024 as the top of the group with 7 points, putting France behind them who finished second and the Netherlands third with 4 points but still qualified to the round of 16. Vibrant match with many reversals of front and result at the Olympiastadion. Rangnick’s team suffered the Dutch comeback twice but managed to get their head back, winning 3-2. The match was opened by the Dutchman Malen’s own goal in the 6th minute, while Gakpo equalized in the 47th minute at the start of the second half. Austria gets back ahead thanks to Schimd in the 59th minute before the new Oranje equalizer with Depay in the 75th minute, but shortly afterwards the man of the match Sabitzer ends the match with an extraordinary insertion into the penalty area and a conclusion under the crossbar that gives the Dutch goalkeeper no chance in the 80th minute.