Vienna (AFP)

The European Football Association (UEFA) announced that the European Cup finals, which it was honored to host to Germany in September 2018, will open on June 14 at the Allianz Arena in Munich, and conclude on July 14 at the Olympic Stadium in the capital, Berlin.

The Executive Committee of the Continental Confederation set the calendar of the finals, which will be held in ten German cities, with a return to the hosting system in one country after the 2020 edition, which was held last year in 11 countries in the “old continent”.

“For the first time, the environmental impact was included in the criteria for the tournament regulations,” the European Union said in a statement, so the ten cities were divided into three regions: North/Northeast (Berlin, Hamburg, Leipzig), West (including Dortmund, Dusseldorf and Cologne) and South (Frankfurt). Stuttgart and Munich).

He added that during the group stage, “the matches will be held in two areas only, to reduce the distances for teams and fans, and to facilitate the task of delegations traveling by train or bus from their base camp to the venue of the matches.”

It is noteworthy that 11 cities from 11 countries hosted the finals of the last edition from London to Baku, and witnessed long trips for some teams, with very different climatic conditions, in addition to the problems caused by crossing multiple borders amid the spread of the “Covid-19” epidemic.