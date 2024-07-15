As many as two million people called in sick today in England, the day after the defeat by Spain in the Euro 2024 final at the Olympiastadion in Berlin. The second, after the one three years ago by Italy, is so bad that, as the Daily Mail writes, many English schools have decided to postpone the start of lessons to allow students to sleep a little longer after staying up until the final whistle of the match.

There is also a supermarket chain, Lidl, which has decided to give its 30,000 employees a little extra rest and reopen its stores an hour late this morning. ”Dejected fans were left in disbelief after flocking to bars and pubs in the hope of seeing England go one step further after their Euro 2020 final defeat by Italy at Wembley,” writes the Daily Mail.

The result, as seen in the images shared by the newspaper, are usually crowded places that instead remained almost deserted this morning. Among them, London’s Waterloo station, usually crowded on weekdays. Or the Aston Express Way, one of the busiest roads in Birmingham, practically empty. Also desolate was Broad Street in Birmingham, where many businesses postponed their opening hours. Just as Victoria Square, almost deserted, seemed to reflect the disappointment of the fans.

Even the main street in Windsor, Berkshire, looked like a ghost town. And morning commuters were nowhere to be seen at Windsor and Eton Riverside station. So much so that an empty Great Western Railway train left Windsor and Eton Riverside station this morning.