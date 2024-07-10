Once again, England promises to win a title by making it to the final against a tough opponent like the Netherlands. The two finalists are already known, Spain and England will fight for the continental cup next Sunday.

In a tactical display by both opponents, the English team qualified for the final after having started the match with difficulty thanks to the youngster Xavi Simmons who scored a great goal from outside the area, reminiscent of Lamine Yamal’s goal from the previous matchday.

The final goal came from Harry Kane’s penalty spot. After an obvious foul inside the box committed by Denzel Dumfries on the English captain, the referee reviewed the VAR and awarded a penalty. The goalscorer, with a powerful shot to the corner of the goal, managed to prevent the goalkeeper, even though he had guessed which way he was going, from blocking the goal that would have tied the score.

The second half started with a draw and as the match progressed the Dutch team began to impose itself with the football that characterizes it. On several occasions goals were created by both sides without good finishing. There was even a goal disallowed by the British team that would have put them ahead much earlier.

Gareth Southgate, seeing his team’s inferiority, made several changes that ended up refreshing England’s attack. Finally, Watkins in the 90th minute, after a good control inside the area, a feint and a strong shot, managed to get past the defense and send the goal into the back of the Dutch net.

Both goalkeepers were key players in various situations during the match. Pickford had several chances to score, including one from Van Dijk who, after a free kick, saw his goal cry stifled.

England vs. Spain, the final of Euro 2024

Now, the English will face the Spanish team next Sunday, which eliminated France in the previous semi-final. On Sunday 14th, the same day as the Copa America final, we will know who the new winner of the cup is. England is going for its first Euro Cup and Spain is looking for its third after 12 years of not winning the competition.