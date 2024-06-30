With goals from Jude Bellingham in the agony of the game, and of Harry Kanein the second minute of extra time, England defeated a difficult team 2-1 Slovakia and qualified for the quarterfinals of the Euro 2024.

Ivan Schranz He took advantage of the carelessness of the English defence and after a good team play he scored the goal, which gave the Slovaks the advantage, who were unable to hold on to their victory until the end of the 90 minutes.

Intense match

Jude Bellingham, with one minute left in stoppage time, scored a great goal from Chalaca for the tie and with which the English forced extra time.

And in the second minute of extra time, Harry Kane, with a header, made it 2-1, which gave qualification to an unconvincing England that will now face Switzerland in the quarterfinals.