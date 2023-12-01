By Andrés Onrubia In the successful era of Didier Deschamps at the head of the French team, there is one title, the Euro Cup, which is the only one that resists one of the best generations in its history, if not the best. After a World Cup in 2022, in which they almost achieved glory against Argentina, the French will seek the title after bringing together a compendium of individuals, both starters and stars, that can hardly be found in any other European team. Led by a brilliant Mbappé, an insatiable Griezmann and a young midfield, with Tchouaméni, Camavinga and Zaïre-Emery embodying the relief of the most veterans, France is running as one of the top favorites for the title. In 2016, they crashed against Portugal. In 2021, Switzerland surprised him in the round of 16. And, in 2024, in Germany, a neighboring country, Deschamps, renewed until 2026, will seek to put the icing on the cake for a generation that will be remembered for many decades.

Star: Kylian Mbappé. The PSG striker, captain of the national team, has led France, together with Antoine Griezmann, to the highest level since 2018. Third top scorer for ‘Les Bleus’ at 24 years old, he has assumed a leadership inappropriate for a player of his age. Many, many of the chances of France becoming champion of the Euro Cup will depend on their boots and their ability to make a difference in any match regardless of the context.

Coach: Didier Deschamps. He took a France in ruins and brought it to the top through impeccable internal management. With a style of play that has more skeptics than followers, the coach, in eleven years, has achieved a World Cup, a Nations League and played in a World Cup final and another of the European Championship respectively. In Germany, winning the title would mean elevating him, if he is not already, to being the best French coach in history.