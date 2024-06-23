Dortmund, Germany.- Cristiano Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro, in his second game of UEFA EURO 2024, set a new record with the Portuguese Soccer Team.

After becoming the player with six participations in the Euro Cup: Portugal 2004, Austria and Switzerland 2008, Poland and Ukraine 2012, France 2016 and England 2021, ‘CR7’ is now the player with the most assists in the tournament.

The Portuguese star collaborated in the Portuguese National Team’s rout victory against its counterpart Turkey today at Borussia Dortmund’s Signal Iduna Park stadium.

Cristiano Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro could have scored his first goal this Saturday, but seeing that Bruno Fernandes accompanied him, he opened on the left to register seven assists in his history in the Euro Cup.

The Portuguese National Team beat Turkey, 3-0. Bernardo Silva (21′) and Bruno Fernandes (55′) scored a goal, while Samet Akaydin (28′) scored into his own goal.

The Portuguese secured their place in the 8th Final with six points. They will close the group stage against the Georgian National Team next Wednesday, June 26.

