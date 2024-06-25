The group stage of Euro 2024 is about to end and that means that the qualifying rounds will begin shortly where the teams play it all or nothing. On Saturday the 29th the first matches of the round of 16 will be played.
In the absence of the third round being completed, there are several teams that have already secured their place in the next round, although not all of them know who their rival will be in those round of 16. At the moment there is only one confirmed crossing, which will be precisely the one that will take place in this round of the tournament.
As we say, the round of round of 16 will begin on Saturday the 29th and will last until Tuesday, July 2. In total there will be four days of football with two daily matches that will be played at two different times: 6:00 p.m. or 9:00 p.m. (CET).
Group A: Germany and Switzerland
B Group: Spain and Italy
Group F: Portugal
Let’s remember that until the third day ends in all groups, we will not know who the four best third teams are that will advance to the next round.
