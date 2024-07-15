Berlin (AFP)

Some of the records that fell at the European Football Championship finals in Germany are as follows: Spain beat England 2-1 in the final in Berlin.

Spain’s promising youngster Lamine Yamal made history in his country’s opening match against Croatia when he became the youngest player ever to appear in a European Championship match at the age of 16 years and 338 days.

He thus broke the previous record held by Poland’s Kasper Kozlowski, who was 17 years and 246 days old, when he appeared in the 2020 edition.

Barcelona’s rising star made another historic mark when he became the youngest player ever to score a goal in the continental tournament, when Spain beat France 2-1 in the semi-finals, at the age of 16 years and 362 days.

Portugal defender Pepe set the record for the oldest player ever to play at a European Championship when he played in his country’s opening match against the Czech Republic at the age of 41.

The Porto centre-back surpassed the previous record held by Hungarian goalkeeper Gabor Kiraly, who was 40 years and 86 days old when he played against Belgium at Euro 2016.

The former Real Madrid defender was 41 years and 130 days old when he appeared in the quarter-final against France, an age when most footballers would have long since retired.

Luka Modric became the tournament’s top scorer when he netted in Croatia’s final match against Italy, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

Modric was 38 years and 289 days old, breaking the record set by Austrian Ivica Vastic in 2008 at the age of 38 years and 257 days.

Croatia were eliminated in the group stage, meaning that match would also be Modric’s last ever appearance in the tournament.

Cristiano Ronaldo, 39, had been hoping to extend his personal scoring record at the continental tournament but failed to add to his all-time best of 14 goals during Portugal’s run to the quarter-finals, notably missing a penalty against Slovenia in the last 16.

But Ronaldo has set other records. Since making his tournament debut in 2004, the former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus star has taken part in an unprecedented sixth European Championship in Germany, and has now played in 30 matches, at least seven more than any other player.

Albania striker Nadiem Birami scored the fastest ever goal at a European Championship when he put his country ahead after just 23 seconds in their opening match against Italy.

The Sassuolo striker broke the previous record held by Russian Dmitry Kirichenko, when he opened the scoring against Greece after 67 seconds on June 20, 2004 in Portugal.

Turkey defender Merih Demiral later scored the second fastest goal against Austria in the last 16 after just 57 seconds.