Euro 2024 in Germany has come to a close with a thrilling final between Spain and England. Throughout the tournament, we have seen standout performances and disappointments, both individually and collectively. Here at 90min, we have assessed the standout teams and players, as well as those who failed to live up to expectations. Below, we present our awards in several key categories:
Rodrigo Hernández has been a key pillar for the Spanish national team at Euro 2024. In one of the best years of his career, Rodrigo has proven to be a difference-maker, establishing himself as a solid candidate for the Ballon d’Or. His influence on the pitch was evident in all six games he played, standing out in every action. Rodrigo not only contributed defensively, but was also involved in crucial goals, including the first against Georgia that paved the way for the comeback. His ability to control the pace of the game and his leadership on the pitch were vital in Spain reaching the final and ultimately taking the title.
Lamine Yamal, the young Spanish striker who recently turned 17, has been a revelation at this European Championship. From the start of the tournament, he showed glimpses of his talent, but it was in the key matches where he really shined. His performance against Croatia was outstanding, and in the semi-finals against France, he became the MVP of the match with a goal that equalised the score in the first half. Yamal not only demonstrated his technical ability and speed, but also an impressive maturity for his age, carrying the weight of the Spanish team at crucial moments and contributing significantly to his team’s success.
Kylian Mbappé, considered one of the best players in the world, was not up to par at this Euro. Despite France reaching the semi-finals, Mbappé could only score one goal, and it was a penalty. The player himself admitted in an interview that his performance was not as expected. An injury in the first match may have affected his performance, but given his stature in world football, much more was expected of him. His lack of impact in crucial matches was one of the reasons why France could not advance further in the tournament, leaving fans and pundits disappointed.
Luis de la Fuente has proven to be the perfect leader for Spain at this Euro. Following the dismissal of Luis Enrique, there were doubts about his ability to lead the team to success. However, De la Fuente not only won the Nations League, but also led Spain to victory at the Euro. His group management and tactical decisions were impeccable, transforming the Spanish national team into an unstoppable machine. Under his guidance, Spain played with a cohesion and attacking style that dazzled fans and pundits alike, cementing his position as one of the best coaches of the tournament.
Domenico Tedesco and the Belgian national team were a huge disappointment at this European Championship. With a squad full of talent, much more was expected from Belgium, but they only managed to win one match in the entire tournament. Despite being in a relatively weak group with Romania, Ukraine and Slovakia, Belgium barely qualified for the round of 16 and were eliminated early. Tedesco’s lack of cohesion and questionable tactical decisions were evident, and his inability to get the best out of his star players was one of the main reasons for their failure. Belgium never managed to show the level of play expected of them.
The Spanish team was undoubtedly the best in the tournament. From the start, they showed an offensive and dynamic game that delighted the fans. Spain not only achieved positive results, but also did so with an attractive and effective style. The team, led by Luis de la Fuente, perfectly understood the coach’s instructions and executed them with precision on the field. Spain eliminated powerhouses such as France and Germany and finished first in the toughest group of the group stage. Their cohesion, talent and determination were key to taking home the Euro 2024 title.
Turkey were one of the tournament’s biggest surprises, making it all the way to the quarter-finals. Despite not having a particularly solid defence, their attacking style of play was exciting and effective. Players like Arda Güler stood out, taking Turkey further than expected. Their ability to attack fluidly and create scoring opportunities made them one of the most entertaining teams to watch. Turkey showed that with determination and talent, they can compete at the highest level, surprising many and earning the respect of fans and critics alike.
Italy, the reigning champions, were a huge disappointment at this European Championship. Despite making it through the group stage, their performance was far below expectations. They managed only one win in the group stage and qualified by a goal in stoppage time against Croatia. In the round of 16, they were eliminated by Switzerland, a team considered inferior in terms of talent and quality. The lack of cohesion and the mediocre performance of key players were evident, and the early defeat left Italian fans and football experts surprised and disappointed.
