For the first time in a long time an entire Group in the Euro 2024 had to be defined by other criteria and not by the number of Points. It is about the Group E who at the end of the 3 qualifying days, all its members finished with 4 points, but only 2 were able to advance directly to 8th finalone more awaits results and the last place has been eliminated.

Romania, Belgium, Slovakia and Ukraine They came to this last day of the Group Phase with the possibility of advancing to the next round, everyone had 3 points, but surprisingly in this match they tied again and everyone was left with 4 points

which paved the way for the goals in favor to decide who advanced.

Surprisingly, Romania was the leader of Group E with 4 points, after a victory, a draw and a defeat, they scored 4 goals and conceded 3 for a difference of 1. In second position appears Belgium who did exactly what Romania did except they only scored 2 goals which put them second. With this, both teams secured their ticket to the round of 8.

This is how Group E looked | Photo: Capture

Third place went to the Slovak team who, with a record of 1-1-1, added 4 points, scored 3 goals and scored 3, leaving their difference at 0, a situation that sent them to third place. That has him waiting for the last two games to find out whether or not he will advance as one of the best third places in Euro 2024, although everything seems to indicate that this will be the case.

And at the bottom was Ukraine who, although they also closed with 1-1-1 and 4 points, had only 2 goals in favor and allowed 4, which left them with a difference of -2, which placed them with no chance of advancing.

Romania celebrating first place in Group | Photo: AFP

In the end Belgium By achieving their ticket to the round of 16, they already have a rival, it is the France national team, whom he will face next Monday, July 1. Romania, for its part, is scheduled to play on Tuesday but still without a defined rival.