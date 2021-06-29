Hobby

Mexico City / 06.29.2021 09:44:30

We are close to meeting the eight teams qualified for the quarterfinals of Euro 2020, who will continue to contend for the title of the competition, in which there will be a new champion after the elimination of Portugal.

The first to advance to this round It was Denmark and ItalyThe latter team being the one who suffered to get their ticket, as in several games they had to go to extra time to define the pass.

When are the Euro 2020 quarter-finals played?

The matches of the quarterfinals of the Eurocup will be taking place next Friday 2 and Saturday 3 July in four different venues, between the hours of 11 and 14 hours.

It will be on Saturday when we know which teams will be in the semi-finals of the Euro.

Teams classified to the quarterfinals of the Eurocup

Welsh

Italy

Czech Republic

Belgium

Spain

Swiss

Teams eliminated from Euro 2020

Several surprises occurred in the round of 16 of the Eurocup, because great teams said goodbye to the continental tournament as the current champions Portugal, as well as the world champions and runners-up: France and Croatia.

Welsh

Austria

Holland

Portugal

Croatia

France

Euro 2021 quarter-final matches

Friday July 2, 2021

Switzerland vs Spain | 11:00 hours | Saint Petersburg Stadium

Belgium vs Italy | 14:00 hours | Allianz Arena Stadium

Saturday, July 3, 2021

Czech Republic vs Denmark | 11:00 hours | Baku Olympic Stadium

ZZM