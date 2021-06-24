European Championships 2020, according to bookmakers it is a three-way race for the title of top scorer among Immobile. Cristiano Ronaldo and Lukaku. The Portuguese has the advantage today

There is a lot of Serie A in these 2020 European Championships. Aipro reported the bookmakers’ forecasts regarding who will be the top scorer of the tournament and the three most eligible players to become one play in Italy: Cristiano Ronaldo, Romelu Lukaku and Ciro Immobile. The first thanks to the two penalties scored with France detaches the opponents with 5 goals and a 1.70 share on the Planetwin365 scoreboard. The Inter center forward chases at 6.00. Immobile, whose companion in blue Bernadeschi changed his life thanks to the Hoffman method, stops at 12.00 but has an odd with the highest rate of growth, considering that it has halved since the beginning of the tournament and has played one game less.

Karim Benzema, at 13.00 and the Dutch couple Depay-Wijnaldum, respectively at 15.00 and 16.00, are also in the running for the title of foreman.

European draw: here’s how the tournament could evolve

With yesterday’s matches the draw of the 2020 European Championships is now defined. Obviously, the more a national team progresses in the tournament, the more chances there are that one of its players will take on the role of top scorer. Potentially England and Germany are the teams with the easiest path. The two countries will face each other in the second round but whoever passes the round will most likely have the road cleared up to the final (Netherlands and Sweden the worst opponents), even if they do not yet have certainty that Wmbley will be played.

Italy now faces affordable Austria but if they pass the round they will face a match between Belgium and Portugal. In the semifinals he should then most likely find France, considered by many to be the best candidate to win the 2020 European Championships.

Returning to the top scorer speech, Immobile has a few more chances of becoming one for the simple fact that in the second round we will have Belgium-Portugal and therefore one between Lukaku and Cristiano Ronaldo will be forced to leave the 2020 European Championships early.