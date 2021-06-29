GLASGOW. With a header from new entry Dovbyk, Ukraine beats Sweden 2-1 in Glasgow at the end of extra time and will face England in the quarterfinals at the Olympic Stadium on 3 July at 9pm. It is the fourth prolonged conclusion of the round of 16, the third in extra time plus one on penalties. A masterstroke by Shevchenko who catches the wild card by inserting the 24 / year old Dnipro striker in the 105 ‘. Zinchenko gives him an important hand, scoring a goal and an assist. Sweden for a long time gives the impression of being able to close it but then remains in ten for Danielson’s expulsion. Despite Forsberg’s feats he leaves the scene. The Glasgow match is fought and balanced but beautiful only at times. Sweden have a greater sense of team with Ekdal dictating the times, expert Larsson acting as a plunger, but the team man is the winger Forsberg, his fourth goal in the tournament, second only to Ronaldo.

Ukraine has better geometries but short of breath, takes the lead with the revived Zinchenko, then Forsberg brings the score back even. In the second half two poles for the Swedes and one for the Ukrainians, then a long melina and a whirlwind of substitutions up to penalties, with the red to Danielson who does not change the balance on the field and the entry of Dovbyk who gives the quarter to Sheva . The beginning is sleepy, the teams carry out long dribbles to look for favorable pockets. Sweden focuses on young Isak and Kulusevski, 43 years old in two, of Eritrean and Macedonian origins, launched by Real Sociedad and Juve, who are busy but combine little of Leipzig. Ukraine, more technical but with less energy, relies on playmaker Stefanenko and the two goalscorers Yarenchuk and Yarmolenko, as well as their most eclectic player, Manchester City winger Zinchenko. The first danger is created by Yaremchuk on 11, but Olsen is quick to reject, then on 19 ‘a good shot by Isak ends just outside.

Ukraine goes in gusts and in one of these passes in the 28th minute: Shaparenko opens on the right for Zabarnyi who stretches Yarmolenko, who works the ball well and brings the action back on the left. Zinchenko arrives well and with a great shot breaks through Olsen’s hands and bags. Then he celebrates by silencing his critics after the first very disappointing tests. Sheva’s team seems to be in full control but with Sweden you have to be careful. With a little luck, in fact, the equalizer arrives in the 43rd minute: Isak opens in the center for Forsberg who pulls hard, but the trajectory becomes unstoppable for Buschan due to the deviation of Zabarnyi. In the second half, the teams rush their actions to seek the advantage. Within two minutes, as proof of balance, there is a double pole. At 10 ‘Yarmolenko finds Sydorchuk hitting an outside wood with a great shot, at 12’ it is always and only Forster who takes the post with a strong shot, Sheva understands the hint and lets Malinovskyi in to increase the team’s technical rate.

But it is always Sweden to create dangers with their driver Forsberg who hits the crossbar on 24 ‘with a powerful shot after a spectacular action. In extra time the precautions are accentuated, fatigue surfaces, boredom prevails but at 10 ‘pts Danielson enters wildly on Besedin. Orsato reviews the action and chooses red. Ukraine exhausted only at 120 ‘takes advantage of the extra man with Dovbyk’s header on an assist from Zinchenko.

