The Euro 2020 final will be played in London, Uefa closes the discussion. “Uefa, the FA, the English Football Association and the English authorities are successfully working closely together to organize the semi-finals and the final of the European Championships at Wembley and there are no plans to change the venue for those matches,” says the continental confederation. in a note, extinguishing the hypothesis of a transfer of the headquarters.





The issue of a move from Wembley was also submitted to Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, who met Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin. “I will do my best so that the final” of the European Championships does not take place, as expected, in London, “in a country where infections are growing rapidly”, said Draghi, answering the question about the intention to move the final from Wembley, where it is. scheduled for 11 July, in Rome.

During the day, the hypothesis of a transfer was rejected by the president of the FIGC, Gabriele Gravina. “I categorically deny a hypothesis of moving the Final Four to Rome, as well as a possible move to Budapest,” he said. In Italy, however, the story arouses the attention of politics. “Of course if there are too many problems, such as quarantines, the venue should be changed” of the European final. “It seems to me a thing of common sense. Boris Johnson will not be happy, we’ll see,” said Enrico Letta, secretary of the Democratic Party. ” Move the European final to Rome? We are ready. After the successful opening of Uefa2020, Rome and Italy have shown that they know how to organize major international events “, the tweet of the mayor of Rome, Virginia Raggi.