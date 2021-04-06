The Eurocup will experience a new chapter on Wednesday around its definitive headquarters and organization. UEFA must announce which of the 12 initially planned cities meet the requirements of the body to be able to host the public, something that can make one or the other go ahead or fall out of the project. So far, the 12 host cities have indicated to UEFA that they can count, in some way, with fans.

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin warned cities that they would lose their matches if they could not confirm the presence of fans. The problem is that some of them will offer only 10% of the total capacity of their stadiums, which is quite short for the organization. Dublin is the worst, followed by Glasgow, Baku and Bilbao. The Sun, in fact, is already talking about the possibility that the four games played on Irish soil will go to another English city.

“We have several scenarios, but the only guarantee is that the option of playing without an audience would be ruled out,” Ceferin said last month. “We had set the deadline for April 7, so it is positive that everyone has already submitted their project“Martin Kallen, UEFA tournament director, told Danish television channel TV3 Sport. The final decision will be announced on 19 April after the UEFA Executive Committee.

Kallen also added briefly: “I can say that there are great differences from one city to another.” Originally, UEFA relied on four models, ranging from matches in empty stadiums to matches in front of full stands. However, UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin settled the matter by saying that cities that block spectator access to their stadiums would no longer be eligible.

According to the German news agency DPA, host countries have until April 28 to update their project in case the regulations on Covid-19 in a country are changed. The twelve original cities that would host the Euro are Rome, Baku, Copenhagen, Saint Petersburg, Amsterdam, Bucharest, London, Glasgow, Bilbao, Dublin, Munich and Budapest.