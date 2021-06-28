Endless emotions at the National Arena in Bucharest: the France of Mbappè, Benzema and Pogba trembles for a while in the face of a concrete and well-organized Switzerland, but above all that has chosen to challenge the transalpines openly. The eletvici are the first to score, in the 15th of the first half: a precise header by Seferovic. France tries to react but is rather inconclusive, despite the technical Deschamps changing the form of play. Second half, and Switzerland blatantly misses the double on a penalty kick: Rodriguez looks for the corner but shoots too slowly, Lloris rejects. It is the turning point of the game. A minute later Mbappè shot out by a whisker, and in the 56th Benzema’s equalizer, ready to enter the penalty area on the assist of Mbappè himself and electrocute the Swiss goalkeeper. Not even two minutes and it is still Benzema who is bagging with his head.

The game picks up pace, with Switzerland not giving up and looking for an equal and France finally starting to play. At 74th, the pearl of the match signed by Pogba: ball recovered well outside the penalty area and a great shot at the corner of the posts. 3 to 1.

Switzerland did not give up: on the 80th they shortened the gap with an imperious header from Seferovic, and a minute later Gavranovic’s goal was canceled for an offside of centimeters. The comeback arrives at the 90th, with Gavranovic himself. The time to see the post hit in the 94th by Coman and it goes to extra time on 3 to 3. France is close to scoring with a shot from Pagaro, the two teams try. Mbappè slips and misses a goal on an assist from Pogba while five minutes from the end Giroud, who took over from Benzema, wastes a good opportunity. On penalties, the decisive error is Mbappè. Switzerland is in the quarters.

