The Azzurri say goodbye to Rome at 6 pm and Mancini’s team wants to make a full booty, without calculations. Nine points in three games is the goal, equalize the other possibility to go first. Of course, with the passage to the second round already in your pocket, your thoughts fly to the other groups of this traveling European. And how, game after game, we can outline the board of the joints for the way to the final. The first two of each group pass to the second round, but also the 4 best thirds. Only two third-placed national teams will finish their journey at Euro 2020, along with all the fourths. But who risks more?

Group A: Italy does not make calculations, it wants first place and records

Italy (6), Wales (4), Switzerland (1), Turkey (0). Coming seconds is convenient, we whisper. But Mancini’s team wants to take home the point – or better still the three points – that are needed to mathematically enroll in the second round of first place. It is needed for morale, it is perhaps used to avoid regrets in retrospect: arriving first would find Ukraine or Austria immediately and then probably Belgium, second Russia, Finland or Denmark and then Holland. Lukaku’s team is scarier than de Ligt’s, but the Azzurri shouldn’t care. There is Pozzo’s record and the unbeatenness to maintain in order to continue with a thousand enthusiasm. The race for second place is not at risk for Wales with the goal difference, the race is open for the third place eventually recovered: Switzerland and Turkey cannot divide the stakes to hope to be among the best four who will access the round of 16 .

Group B: Belgium on pole, brawl for Finland, Russia and Denmark

Belgium (6), Russia (3), Finland (3), Denmark (0). Lukaku and his companions have the last obstacle to overcome called Finland. An easy commitment for the group’s steamroller. Second and possible third place to be fished out yet to be decided: if Russia does not lose against Denmark, it goes on. If Finland loses and Denmark wins, it will all depend on the number of goals scored and conceded. So winning, for Denmark who have now conceded 3 goals and scored only one, is not enough: you have to do it with more goals to hope.

Group C: Netherlands certainty, head to head between Austria and Ukraine.

Netherlands (6), Ukraine (3), Austria (3), North Macedonia (0). The C is the group with more certainties. The Netherlands are already qualified, Cinderella North Macedonia are already out of the game by virtue of the direct clashes. The other two contentendi, Ukraine-Austria, are played second and third: whoever wins passes, whoever loses can make it but must be careful of the goal difference. A draw would satisfy both of them and would favor the team coached by Shevchenko who scored one more goal than the Austrians.

Group D: Anything can happen, the Czechs and the English are just the same

Czech Republic (4), England (4), Croatia (1), Scotland (1). The Czech Republic and England are leading the group and compete on the last day. A draw pleases both, plus the Czechs who would reach the second round as first compared to the Southgate team. Winning is the solution, while losing also puts second place at risk depending on the result of Scotland (if they win, if they play evenly with England after 0-0) against Croatia (who play against the Czech Republic after 1-1).

Group E: Spain at high risk, everyone can dream

Sweden (4), Slovakia (3), Spain (2), Poland (1). It will be Spain-Slovakia to decide the group. The Iberians have collected two draws, Hamsik and his companions have made the blitz against Poland and are strong on three points: they just need a draw, Spain can no longer be satisfied. Also because Sweden and Poland is not a foregone conclusion: Szczesny and his teammates overtake the current leaders by winning. All open, in short, with the risk of the first excellent exclusion.

Group F: Hungary is holding on to the dream, but the three big players can all pass together

France (4), Germany (3), Portugal (3), Hungary (1). Getting to this point with the hope of a second place is already a miracle. Hungary, drawing with France, can dream big. Winning with Germany and cheering France against Portugal, he shouldn’t even have to do the math. Difficult if not impossible, but it also seemed to stop the world champions. All open for the race in first place: taking the three points for granted to the Germans, it’s Low’s if Portugal wins, it’s Mbappé and his teammates if they get the better of the Cr7 team.

