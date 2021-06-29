One-two of the British in the second half with Sterling and Kane. Clamorous mistake by Müller at 1-0. In Rome they will find the winner between Sweden and Ukraine

London – England’s deadly one-two in the second half, victory and access to the quarter-finals of Euro 2020. Against Germany and Wembley the English national team wins 2-0 thanks to goals from Manchester City striker Raheem Sterling in the 75th ‘and Tottenham striker Harry Kane in the 86th minute. After a balanced race Sterling, on his third goal in this European Championship, took care of changing the inertia of the game, even if Germany had the sensational opportunity to equalize in the 81st minute with Havertz who launched only towards the goal Muller who from the edge has kicked right diagonally sending the ball to touch the post to the right of Pickford, now displaced.

Failed goal and goal conceded, in the restart Shaw recovers the ball on the trocar and widens to the left to Grealish who centers in the middle for Kane who alone heads in diving bags for the 2-0 which decides the challenge. In the quarterfinals the Southgate national team will fly to Rome to challenge the winner of Sweden-Ukraine. It should be noted that England had always lost to Germany in the last 4 knockout matches.

