Holland flies to the round of 16 of Euro 2020 beating Austria 2-0. The Oranje close the match of the second day of group C, played at the Amsterdam Arena, with one goal per half: Depay opens at 11 ‘from a penalty, Dumfries closes at 67’. The victory projects the Netherlands to 6 points to +3 on Austria and Ukraine, with the first place in the group now armored. Macedonia is at the bottom, stopping at zero points.



