Rome – A draw that leaves the doors of the second round open to both Spain and Poland even if hopes are reduced to a flicker for the formation of Paulo Sousa with only one point to his credit. At the Cartuja Stadium in Seville it ends 1-1 with the Iberians first in the lead thanks to the goal of Alvaro Morata first canceled and then validated by the Var ‘made in Italy‘in a match, valid for the second day of group F of the European Championships, directed by the Italian referee Daniele Orsato with the French Stéphanie Frappart as fourth judge. Bayern Munich striker Lewandowski responded to the 1-0 Iberian in the first 45 minutes and at the beginning of the second half put the white and reds back in the running.

Ready away with Spain that launches Gerard Moreno in the starting eleven of Luis Enrique, all after the Spanish media had pushed for the presence of the Villarreal striker in the challenge to be won against Poland. Two surprises in the starting eleven of Poland: Tymoteusz Puchacz and Karol Świderski. It means that Paulo Sousa goes back to his initial strategy of playing with two forwards. Spain starts better and the fruits of the action of the former Roma coach’s team can be seen soon. After a couple of dangerous actions the Red Furies take the lead with Juventus Alvaro Morata. his goal initially canceled by the linesman is validated by the Var directed by the Italian referee Massimiliano Irrati. Weak diagonal low shot by Gerard Moreno from outside the box, Morata comes out behind Bereszyński’s shoulders and from a few steps with the right flat touches on the net giving the advantage to the Red Furies. Poland, accused of the blow, tries to rebalance the match but the first 45 ends on 1-0 for the Iberians despite two good chances and also hitting a post with Świderski.

The match starts again with the Poles immediately ahead in search of the 1-1 that arrives with Lewandowski’s goal. As against Slovakia at the opening of the second half, Poland equalized, Jóźwiak’s cross from the right into the area where the Polish captain won the physical duel with Laporte and headed very well at the far post. A few minutes and still the Var protagonist with a penalty awarded for a thunderstorm by Moder on the ankle of Gerard Moreno which in turn takes the penalty but misses it. With the match back in a draw, both Spain and Poland try their best to get closer to the second round but the winning goal does not arrive and the qualifying speeches are postponed to the last and decisive round of the group stage, two very good matches (Sweden-Poland and Spain- Slovakia) from inside or out.

